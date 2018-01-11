Blasting work in the Valley Thursday

Two work zones in the Valley will be conducting blasting Thursday. PennDOT says blasting will take place along Hickory Road in Coal Township, just three miles east of Shamokin. It will take place during the mid-afternoon.

Blasting will also take place along Route 239 in Jackson Township, Columbia County. It will occur in the late morning two miles south of the intersection with Route 118.

Traffic will be stopped for several minutes at both sites. Work on both sites will be well off the road and is not expected to impact both roadways. Both work sites are associated with a natural gas pipeline project. (Matt Catrillo)