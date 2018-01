COAL TOWNSHIP – There could be some delays on Route 61 in the Coal Township area this afternoon. PennDOT says blasting is set to take place in the mid-afternoon on Route 61 between Shamokin and Kulpmont. Traffic will be stopped for several minutes with flaggers providing traffic control.

The work is associated with a natural gas pipeline project. Work will be done well off the road and is not expected to impact the roadway. (Matt Catrillo)