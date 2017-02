MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT is going to have a blast next Tuesday. Blasting will occur in the excavated area just south of Acorn Drive near the Route 405 intersection in Point Township. Work will be performed during daylight hours on Tuesday, February 28.

There will be minor impacts to traffic, including brief stops on Acorn Drive. Blasting will continue throughout the year, occurring daily. The public will not be allowed near the construction zone. This work is weather permitting.