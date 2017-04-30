Bison’s Davenport drafted by Texans

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University saw its seventh alumnus taken in the NFL draft. Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the draft Saturday. The selection was announced from Space Center Houston by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

Davenport is the first Bucknell alum to be selected in the draft since 1969. The All-America left tackle was a four-time All-Patriot League selection and a two-year team captain, and started all 44 games at left tackle in his Bucknell career.

He joins a Texans team who will open its 2017 season at home against Jacksonville on September 10th. (Sara Lauver)