Bishop pushes back vs. allegations: AP PA Headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/20/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese pushed back against a call for his resignation and said the diocese has “followed every single step” needed for responsible action after allegations of child sexual abuse. Bishop David Zubik spoke Sunday to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” following the Tuesday release of a landmark report detailing widespread child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses. The report accused Zubik of not reporting credible allegations.

Zubik said he can understand the rage people have reading the report and “I feel that rage too.” But he said that since he became the bishop in 2007, “we have followed every single step that we needed to follow to be responsible in our response to the victims.” Officials have, he said, listened to victims “very carefully,” removed priests from dioceses, turned allegations over to appropriate district attorneys, let an independent review board look at whether a return to ministry is warranted and finally, informed parishioners of the diocese’s actions.

“The church of Pittsburgh today is not the church that’s described in the grand jury report,” he said.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests called for Zubik to step down and for an end to donations “until he steps down or takes proven steps that protect kids.” Asked about an allegation in the report that an alleged victim was told after a meeting with Zubik that the diocese would pay for college tuition and counseling in exchange for his silence, Zubik said the allegation was made after the person accused of abuse had died, and the diocese has decided since 2002 “not to do any confidentiality agreements.” “But we needed to be able to assert whether or not the alleged behavior did in fact occur,” he said. “And that was part of the discussion that took place in that particular case.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State attorneys general are largely silent about any plans to conduct an investigation like Pennsylvania’s that uncovered widespread child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses. In at least one exception, though, New York’s attorney general is exploring teaming up with the local district attorneys. It’s now seen as the most exhaustive investigation of Catholic Church sexual abuse by any state.

The comments by the New York attorney general’s office Friday come on the heels of a sweeping grand jury report that also accused a succession of bishops and other church leaders of helping to keep quiet allegations against some 300 “predator priests.” Many state attorneys general have a narrow scope of investigative authority, unless a local prosecutor refers a case to them. That’s ultimately how Pennsylvania’s grand jury investigation began.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Move over, alternative facts. Now, truth isn’t truth. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used the line Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd. Giuliani was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the he-said-she-said nature of witnesses’ recollections.

Giuliani says it’s “silly” to say Trump should testify “because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry” because “it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth.” Todd insisted: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “Truth isn’t truth.” The comment left Todd flummoxed. Trump and his aides have been criticized for spreading lies and disinformation. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway famously referred to it as “alternative facts.”

Meantime, President Donald Trump is insisting that White House lawyer Don McGahn isn’t “a John Dean type ‘RAT.'” Trump in a series of Sunday morning tweets is responding to a New York Times story reporting that McGahn has given hours of testimony to the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling. Dean was White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

He ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and helped bring down the Nixon presidency, though he served a prison term for obstruction of justice. Trump says he allowed McGahn and others to testify. He says, “I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide……” Trump is also calling the investigation “McCarthyism at its WORST,” a reference to indiscriminate allegations made by Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s to expose communists.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of the Mormon church wants people to stop using “Mormon” or “LDS” as substitutes for the full name of the religion: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Russell M. Nelson says the “Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name he has revealed for his church.” The faith’s presidents are considered prophets who lead the church through revelations from God.

Both terms — Mormon and LDS — have been frequently used for decades to refer to the Utah-based faith that has 16 million members. It has the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir, recently made a documentary about its members called “Meet the Mormons,” and its official website is mormonnewsroom.org. The church says it will update websites and materials to reflect the guidance.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glitz has won out over guns at the North American box office this weekend as the gilded romance “Crazy Rich Asians” took No. 1 over Mark Wahlberg’s action-packed “Mile 22.” Studios on Sunday say that “Crazy Rich Asians” took in an estimated $25.2 million from 3,384 locations over the weekend. The film starring Constance Wu has banked $34 million since opening Wednesday, far surpassing early industry expectations.

It’s a surefire win for the film distributed by Warner Bros., which cost $30 million to produce. “Crazy Rich Asians” outshone Warner Bros.’ shark movie “The Meg,” which fell to second place with $21.2 million in its second weekend. Wahlberg’s R-rated “Mile 22” opened with an estimated $13.6 million. It had a $35 million production budget.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in three runs, and the New York Mets went from cheering on players in the Little League World Series to impressing the youngsters in an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeff McNeil added a two-run single to back Jason Vargas as the Mets claimed the second Little League Classic and prevented the Phillies from moving into first place in the NL East. Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

This game, and all Phillies games, are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Meantime, word came Sunday that Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in next year’s Little League Classic. The game will be held at Bowman Field on Aug. 18, 2019. The Cubs and Pirates will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was taken by helicopter from Pocono Raceway following a violent wreck at the start of the race and is suffering from orthopedic injuries. IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital and was still being evaluated Sunday night. Alexander Rossi won the race.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a game-ending homer in the 11th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for a split of their four-game series. Josh Harrison grounded out and Adeiny Hechavarria struck out before Frazier drove a 3-0 pitch from Brandon Kintzler deep to right. It was Frazier’s fifth homer of the season.

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Seattle 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Toronto 2

Final Tampa Bay 2 Boston 0

Final Cleveland 8 Baltimore 0

Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 4

Final Chi White Sox 7 Kansas City 6

Final Texas 4 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 9 Oakland 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 11 San Francisco 4

Final Pittsburgh 2 Chi Cubs 1, 11 Innings

Final Colorado 4 Atlanta 2

Final Miami 12 Washington 1

Final Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 3

Final N-Y Mets 8 Philadelphia 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 89 L.A. Sparks 86

Final Atlanta 93 Las Vegas 78

Final Phoenix 96 N-Y Liberty 85

Final Indiana 97 Chicago 92

Final Seattle 84 Dallas 68

Final Minnesota 88 Washington 83

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 3 Columbus 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.