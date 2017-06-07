Bike along the Pine Creek trail next week

JERSEY SHORE – Soon there will be another opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and resources The Valley has to offer. The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is hosting a Pedal and Paddle event next Saturday, June 17.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pine Creek Rail Trail in Jersey Shore. During the morning, participants will be guided by the Williamsport Bike Club on a four and a half-mile bike ride along the trail.

Corey BeVier, Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator , “It is a path that runs I want to say above 50 miles from Jersey Shore upward. It’s owned by the Tiadghton State Forest and it’s a small peak gravel course. But it’s beautiful. You go over the Pine Creek Trail multiple times, it’s set in the woods…it’s a beautiful ride.”

If that seems daunting, BeVier says it’s family friendly and anyone can do it, “There’s very brief uphill as we get onto the trail. But pretty much from about a half-mile in to our 4.2 miles, it’s a slow down hill grade.”

The afternoon will be about an eight mile guided kayaking trip along Pine Creek to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Food and water will be provided. Tickets at $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. The very last day to register is Friday. To register and for more information, visit susquehannagreenwaypartnership.org. More of BeVier’s WKOK Sunrise interview is at WKOK.com.