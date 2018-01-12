Big weekend of Eagles, Steelers playoff football on WKOK & sister stations

SUNBURY – Steelers and Eagles fans across the Valley are gearing up for a big NFL playoff football weekend…and same here at WKOK and our sister stations. The Steelers and Eagles are getting ready for their divisional playoff matchups.

Catch the Eagles host the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Eagle 107. WKOK has the Westwood One broadcast of the game with coverage starting at 4 p.m. The Falcons are coming off a 26-13 win over the LA Rams during Wild Card Weekend.

The Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on 100.9 The Valley. WKOK also has the Westwood One broadcast of this game with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. The Jaguars are coming off a 10-3 over the Buffalo Bills last week. (Matt Catrillo)