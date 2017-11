MIDDLEBURG – Selinsgrove state police are looking for the person responsible for a theft of an item worth nearly $2,000. Police say the incident occurred Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at a home in Jackson Township, Snyder County. A log splitter worth $1,600 was reportedly stolen.

Police say it was reported a possible older model, faded red, Ford Focus was used in the commission of this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Selinsgrove state police at 570-374-8145. (Matt Catrillo)