Big plans for a big park in Snyder County

SUNBURY – During the summer, the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation unveiled an idea to build an all-inclusive park for those with both physical and mental disabilities at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove.

Fritz Heinemann, president of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, told WKOK this week that progress is being made, and goals have been set, “We’re working diligently on it. We need to raise almost $500,000 which seems like a lot, but it really isn’t when you look at the whole scope of the project.”

Andy Russell, member of the famed Pittsburgh Steelers “Iron Curtain” defense of the 70’s, says why he chose this community for this project, “We’ve seen the people here in this community; it’s an area, that is, generally speaking, very good with giving money to important donations for things like this.”

Heinemann was proud to lay out the plan for 2018, “We’re targeted to break ground in the early spring, and we hope by mid-summer the park is up and functioning and available.”

