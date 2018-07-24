Meeting to talk about PIAA future: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/24/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Leaders from at least 137 public high schools reportedly plan to meet Tuesday in State College to talk about changes to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association — but association representatives aren’t expected to attend. Leonard Rich, superintendent for Laurel School District, told PennLive.com that participants believe private and charter schools have an edge because they can recruit athletes without the geographic boundaries that define public schools.

Officials say the 20 percent of schools that are privates and charters have won 9 out of 16 football championships and 12 of 16 boys basketball titles. Rich argues for separate playoffs, but PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi says the association hasn’t explored that because of a 1972 law. Rich says that law doesn’t the two to compete in the same postseason tournaments.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says Pennsylvania’s health insurance market is improving, with health insurers offering individual market policies for 2019 with an average statewide rate increase of less than 1 percent. The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance also said Monday that customers in 31 of 67 counties will see more insurers offering policies.

The projected increase is lower than the aggregate statewide increase of 5 percent that insurers originally requested at May’s deadline. The department says it lowered projected increases after it reviewed 2018 costs, including federal cost-sharing payments covering deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance for lower-income buyers. Rates won’t be approved until just before open enrollment starts in the fall. The relatively flat rates follow premium increases in individual markets the past two years that averaged over 30 percent in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The head of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will also lead a group within the agency that will administer $60 million for school safety funded in a new state budget package. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday tapped commission chairman Charles Ramsey to head up the new School Safety and Security Committee.

The panel is being asked to develop ways to protect teachers and students and will distribute the grants to districts and other entities. The grants can go toward building improvements, security equipment, faculty training and anti-violence efforts, among other things. The 17-member committee will set standards for assessing the safety and security of school buildings, training and help for students with behavioral health needs. It will also conduct a survey to measure safety and security readiness.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger Lou Barletta jousted Monday over the Trump administration’s tax-cutting bill as Barletta criticized the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won by President Donald Trump as going down “rabbit holes.”

Barletta, a four-term congressman from northeastern Pennsylvania and staunch Trump supporter, appeared in Philadelphia with Vice President Mike Pence, who flew in to promote Trump’s tax bill and to headline a fundraiser for Barletta. Asked by reporters about fresh criticism by Trump of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, Barletta said the investigation has run far afield of whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dozens of demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” descended on downtown Philadelphia on Monday to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit. They wore red cloaks and white bonnets and chanted “this nightmare must end.” “The Handmaid’s Tale” imagines a future in which women’s rights have been stripped away.

Protesters said they are opposed to Trump administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights, immigration and other issues. Pence spoke in the afternoon at an event promoting the administration’s tax-cutting law. He was later headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The demonstrators said they were also protesting Barletta’s support of the Trump administration.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania’s religious freedom law needs to be considered more fully in a case about a township’s efforts to make an Amish woman stop using outhouses and hook into its sewer system. Commonwealth Court threw out an order that Iva Byler pay $100 a month toward fines levied by Sugar Grove Township, a community of 1,700 about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Erie.

The township has argued the woman did not show that connecting to a sewer system would be a major burden on her religious beliefs.

The opinion issued late last week said the trial judge ignored the state law that prohibits government burdens on exercising religious beliefs without compelling justification when the judge ruled that Byler’s religious protection concerns were overridden by the requirements of the state Sewage Facilities Act. In the decade since the township authority put in a public sewer line, resistance to hooking into it by the local Amish community has generated several lawsuits. A township official referred questions to the solicitor, who did not return phone messages.

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain’s first instinct when approached to join “The View” was to say no — until her father, Sen. John McCain, convinced her to look past her trepidation to see the opportunity. In less than a year, she’s become a reason to watch ABC’s daytime talk show. McCain brings a feisty spirit to the conservative commentator role where predecessors frequently seemed overmatched and overlooked. She often reflects the views of President Donald Trump’s supporters at a table and city where they are deeply unpopular, despite ample personal reasons to despise him.

The past few weeks alone, McCain stared down the fury of Whoopi Goldberg to explain her opposition to abortion and labeled Robert De Niro “gross” for his Tony Awards denunciation of Trump. She feuded with a conservative guest who called Trump supporters cult-like, while likening the president to “a pathetic puppy who was completely neutered” for his appearance alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

KAUFMAN, Texas (AP) — The husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied. Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas. In his 13-page divorce petition filed July 18, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple’s 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a financial award and disproportionate share of the couple’s community property.

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Daniels and Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the “accuracy” of the divorce petition is “vehemently disputed.” A woman answering the phone in the Terrell, Texas, office of Crain’s attorney, Rothwell Pool, said he had no comment since the case is currently in litigation. Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. As part of their investigation into Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, prosecutors have been examining the $130,000 payment that was made to Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Series of Poker has set an attendance record for the sixth consecutive year.

Organizers on Monday announced the 50-day poker extravaganza in Las Vegas drew 123,865 players this summer. The prize pool of the 78-event series at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino was the largest in its 49-year history, amounting to more than $266 million. That’s an increase of more than $35 million compared to last year.

A record 18,105 participants got a cut of the prize pool. Twenty-eight of them earned at least $1 million.

The series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event saw 7,874 entries, making it the second largest in the series’ history. Indianapolis resident John Cynn won the main event July 15. He took home $8.8 million and a diamond-encrusted gold bracelet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — There is an effort underway to do something about the use of cellphones by inmates in prison. Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband phones used by inmates in state prisons. The devices are supposed to be forbidden as contraband — but inmates manage to get them in and use them to do things like coordinate drug deals, gang operations and even murders. The judges’ ruling is a big win for corrections officials — who have been stymied by their inability to root out the smuggled-in devices. The wireless industry has long been able to remotely disable cellphones. But the cellphone industry has said it needs a court order before it can shut down the devices — even when they’re being used in prisons.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department’s entry in a lip sync challenge sweeping the nation has gotten rave reviews — including from the country music group whose song is featured. Middletown police Chief Rodney Muterspaw says he’s “overwhelmed” by the response to a video his department created as part of a national lip sync challenge among police departments.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports among fans of the video is the band Lady Antebellum, which tweeted that the police department’s cover of its song “Need You Now” is “amazing.” Since its posting on Wednesday the video has been viewed more than 2 million times. The police chief says it took about an hour to shoot the video. He says some officers were reluctant at first but everyone seemed to enjoy the experience.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has picked a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards. The association said Monday that the 76th annual awards ceremony will be held Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California, its usual posh setting. Nominations for the Golden Globes movie and television categories will be announced Dec. 6.

The Globes, once dismissed by critics for some puzzling movie nominees, increasingly are in step with the Academy Awards. The academy previously announced the Oscars will be held Feb. 24, 2019. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

CHICAGO (AP) — Holy campaigning tactics! A candidate for mayor in Chicago is defending his decision to hand out nearly $200,000 in cash to people at a church. Willie Wilson — a millionaire businessman — says he wasn’t trying to buy anyone’s vote with his handouts on Sunday. Rather he says giving out money was simply “one of the biggest property tax relief assistance” events of the year. It’s no miracle that others view it differently. Republican State Rep. David McSweeney says seeing Wilson peel bills off a stack of money to give to churchgoers was “so wrong.” In case you’re wondering, Illinois elections officials don’t think it’s a sin, as far as campaign law is concerned. They say Wilson broke no campaign finance laws because the money he gave out came from his non-profit foundation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson hit solo homers and Alex Verdugo scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a matchup of division leaders. Maikel Franco hit a pair of solo homers and Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera also went deep for the Phillies.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and Gregory Polanco had a two-run triple off Corey Kluber in his return, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cleveland Indians 7-0 in a six-inning, rain-shortened game for their 10th straight win. The game was called following three rain delays that totaled 2 hours, 3 minutes. The first pitch was delayed 55 minutes, and a delay of 27 minutes followed in the third inning. The final delay was 41 minutes.

