Big money for Isle of Que plant towards flood protection upgrades

SELINSGROVE – The Snyder County Commissioners resolved a disagreement and decided to spend over $450,000 for flood protection upgrades at a regional sewer plant. The Daily Item reports the Snyder County Commissioners finally agreed to recommend to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, use of a federal flood mitigation grant of just over $450,000 for the plant.

All funds will go to the East Snyder County Regional Authority to offset $800,000 in flood protection upgrades at the plant and not be split with two Isle of Que home owners. Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz told the paper about 4,500 people would benefit compared to two homeowners, which was the idea from his fellow commissioners.

Selinsgrove borough officials had originally asked commissioners to give the entire grant to elevate two South Front Street homes on the Isle of Que above flood stage. But commissioners questioned the steep price of hundreds of thousands of dollars per home. The paper says county leaders can recommend how the grant will be allocated, but the engineers will make the final decision.