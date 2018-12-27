Big fire, big blast, in fireworks explosion in Columbia County

ROHRSBURG – It looked more like the 4th of July than the day after Christmas when fireworks started exploding in a storage building near Rohrsburg Wednesday night. The Press-Enterprise reports the series of explosions lasted 10 minutes at 548 Rohrsburg Road. The Press-Enterprise posted video online, and we have the link posted at below. https://www.facebook.com/PressEnterprise/videos/2057415354548433/

The blaze started around 7 p.m. in a storage building owned by Craig Reichart. A spark apparently started the fire as two men were removing a gas tank from a jeep inside the building. Reichart is insured for the loss.

In other Columbia County news, Frosty Valley Road near the Columbia Mall was closed during the latter part of Wednesday afternoon after a truck overturned near the Goodwill store. The truck was making a sharp turn from Route 42 at the time according to the Press-Enterprise. The driver, Seth Menard of Bloomsburg was not injured.