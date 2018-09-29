Big donations for needy veteran: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/29/18

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two friends who set up a GoFundMe page for a Pennsylvania man who’d been holding yard sales to pay for his own funeral expenses say they’ve received so many donations they’re planning to help other veterans in similar situations. David Dunkleberger and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. The man running it, 66-year-old Willie Davis, was selling his belongings to pay for his funeral.

Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Dunkleberger initially set a $6,000 goal then raised it to $40,000. By Friday morning, nearly $50,000 had been donated . GoFundMe says they’ll work with the campaign organizers to make sure excess funds are managed appropriately.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor has announced an $8 million grant to help reopen the First Bank of the United States as a museum. Gov. Tom Wolf was at the First Bank in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon to announce the funding to restore the bank founded by Alexander Hamilton in the 1790s. The building, not far from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, has been closed to the public for years.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Joel Embiid is apparently a fan himself _ of Ed Sheeran. The singer-songwriter made a stop in Philadelphia Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at the Lincoln Financial Field. Embiid posted a video of Sheeran’s performance on his Instagram and the All-Star center can be heard singing along enthusiastically _ if not entirely in tune _ to the songs “Perfect” and “Shape of You.”

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN founder Ted Turner still occasionally watches the network he started nearly four decades ago, although he thinks it’s a little heavy on politics. Turner said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that airs this weekend that he’d prefer his old network had a more balanced agenda, “but that’s just one man’s opinion.”

Turner hasn’t had anything to do with CNN for years. He’s 79, and spoke in the CBS interview about his battle with a progressive brain disorder. He has Lewy Body Dementia, and said the main symptoms are exhaustion and forgetfulness. Turner said he once thought about running for president when he was married to Jane Fonda. He said she told him that if you run for office, you run alone.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 million people watched the gripping testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of sexual assault in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks. The drama over Kavanaugh’s nomination continued Friday with yet another twist, when Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake successfully called for a week-long FBI investigation.

TV networks again set aside regular programming to cover it. The Nielsen company estimated the viewership for Thursday’s all-day hearing on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. There were other networks that covered it, but Nielsen did not immediately have estimates of the additional viewership.

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation. An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 (1,147 kg) lbs.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money. The Guinness World Records website lists the world’s heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. (1,190 kg). It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Friday’s Scores

Bald Eagle Area 35, Tyrone 0

Canton 18, Muncy 0

Danville 35, Central Columbia 21

Halifax 28, Tri-Valley 12

Jersey Shore 34, Shamokin 13

Juniata 28, Pine Grove 20

Juniata Valley 29, Tussey Mountain 22

Lewisburg 35, Bloomsburg 7

Midd-West 30, Penns Valley 29, OT

Montoursville 45, Milton 6

Mount Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 0

North Schuylkill 8, Jim Thorpe 6

Selinsgrove 34, Loyalsock 7

Shikellamy 13, Central Mountain 3

Southern Columbia 54, South Williamsport 20

Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 0

Williams Valley 13, Line Mountain 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Minnesota 2 Chi White Sox 1 Final Houston 2 Baltimore 1 Final Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6 Final N-Y Yankees 11 Boston 6 Final Minnesota 12 Chi White Sox 4 Final Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6 Final L-A Angels 8 Oakland 5 Final Seattle 12 Texas 6 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 8 St. Louis 4 Final Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 4 Final Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 2 Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 1 Final Colorado 5 Washington 2 Final San Diego 3 Arizona 2, 15 Innings Final L-A Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON Final Philadelphia 104 Melbourne United 84 Final Charlotte 104 Boston 97 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Columbus 7 Pittsburgh 6 Final Buffalo 5 N-Y Islanders 4 Final OT Carolina 5 Washington 4 Final Toronto 6 Detroit 2 Final St. Louis 3 Dallas 1 Final OT Colorado 4 Minnesota 3 Final Vegas 2 L.A. Kings 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Detroit at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE N-Y Yankees at Boston 1:05 p.m. Houston at Baltimore 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Minnesota 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City 7:15 p.m. Houston at Baltimore 7:35 p.m. Oakland at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m. Texas at Seattle 9:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis at Chi Cubs 1:05 p.m. L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego 8:40 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON Portland at Toronto 7:00 p.m. Beijing Ducks at Dallas 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State 8:30 p.m. Perth Wildcats at Utah 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Calgary at Edmonton 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston 5:00 p.m. Toronto at Detroit 7:00 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida 7:00 p.m. Columbus at Chicago 8:00 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver 10:00 p.m. Anaheim at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Louisiana-Lafayette at (1) Alabama 12:00 p.m. Tennessee at (2) Georgia 3:30 p.m. Syracuse at (3) Clemson 12:00 p.m. (4) Ohio St. at (9) Penn St. 7:30 p.m. Mississippi at (5) LSU 9:15 p.m. Baylor at (6) Oklahoma 3:30 p.m. (7) Stanford at (8) Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at (10) Auburn 4:00 p.m. (20) BYU at (11) Washington 8:30 p.m. (12) West Virginia at (25) Texas Tech 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at (13) UCF 3:30 p.m. (14) Michigan at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. South Carolina at (17) Kentucky 7:30 p.m. (18) Texas at Kansas St. 3:30 p.m. (19) Oregon at (24) California 10:30 p.m. Cent. Michigan at (21) Michigan St. 12:00 p.m. Virginia Tech at (22) Duke 7:00 p.m. Florida at (23) Mississippi St. 6:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Los Angeles FC at Chicago 3:30 p.m.

