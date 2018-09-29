Big donations for needy veteran: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/29/18
BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two friends who set up a GoFundMe page for a Pennsylvania man who’d been holding yard sales to pay for his own funeral expenses say they’ve received so many donations they’re planning to help other veterans in similar situations. David Dunkleberger and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. The man running it, 66-year-old Willie Davis, was selling his belongings to pay for his funeral.
Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
Dunkleberger initially set a $6,000 goal then raised it to $40,000. By Friday morning, nearly $50,000 had been donated . GoFundMe says they’ll work with the campaign organizers to make sure excess funds are managed appropriately.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor has announced an $8 million grant to help reopen the First Bank of the United States as a museum. Gov. Tom Wolf was at the First Bank in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon to announce the funding to restore the bank founded by Alexander Hamilton in the 1790s. The building, not far from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, has been closed to the public for years.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Joel Embiid is apparently a fan himself _ of Ed Sheeran. The singer-songwriter made a stop in Philadelphia Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at the Lincoln Financial Field. Embiid posted a video of Sheeran’s performance on his Instagram and the All-Star center can be heard singing along enthusiastically _ if not entirely in tune _ to the songs “Perfect” and “Shape of You.”
Features
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN founder Ted Turner still occasionally watches the network he started nearly four decades ago, although he thinks it’s a little heavy on politics. Turner said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that airs this weekend that he’d prefer his old network had a more balanced agenda, “but that’s just one man’s opinion.”
Turner hasn’t had anything to do with CNN for years. He’s 79, and spoke in the CBS interview about his battle with a progressive brain disorder. He has Lewy Body Dementia, and said the main symptoms are exhaustion and forgetfulness. Turner said he once thought about running for president when he was married to Jane Fonda. He said she told him that if you run for office, you run alone.
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 million people watched the gripping testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of sexual assault in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks. The drama over Kavanaugh’s nomination continued Friday with yet another twist, when Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake successfully called for a week-long FBI investigation.
TV networks again set aside regular programming to cover it. The Nielsen company estimated the viewership for Thursday’s all-day hearing on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. There were other networks that covered it, but Nielsen did not immediately have estimates of the additional viewership.
DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation. An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 (1,147 kg) lbs.
The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money. The Guinness World Records website lists the world’s heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. (1,190 kg). It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.
Sports, Scores & Skeds
Friday’s Scores
Bald Eagle Area 35, Tyrone 0
Canton 18, Muncy 0
Danville 35, Central Columbia 21
Halifax 28, Tri-Valley 12
Jersey Shore 34, Shamokin 13
Juniata 28, Pine Grove 20
Juniata Valley 29, Tussey Mountain 22
Lewisburg 35, Bloomsburg 7
Midd-West 30, Penns Valley 29, OT
Montoursville 45, Milton 6
Mount Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 0
North Schuylkill 8, Jim Thorpe 6
Selinsgrove 34, Loyalsock 7
Shikellamy 13, Central Mountain 3
Southern Columbia 54, South Williamsport 20
Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 0
Williams Valley 13, Line Mountain 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
|AP-Scorecard
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Milwaukee
|6
|Detroit
|5
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Minnesota
|2
|Chi White Sox
|1
|Final
|Houston
|2
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Toronto
|7
|Tampa Bay
|6
|Final
|N-Y Yankees
|11
|Boston
|6
|Final
|Minnesota
|12
|Chi White Sox
|4
|Final
|Cleveland
|14
|Kansas City
|6
|Final
|L-A Angels
|8
|Oakland
|5
|Final
|Seattle
|12
|Texas
|6
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Chi Cubs
|8
|St. Louis
|4
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|8
|Cincinnati
|4
|Final
|Atlanta
|10
|Philadelphia
|2
|Final
|Miami
|8
|N-Y Mets
|1
|Final
|Colorado
|5
|Washington
|2
|Final
|San Diego
|3
|Arizona
|2, 15 Innings
|Final
|L-A Dodgers
|3
|San Francisco
|1
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
|Final
|Philadelphia
|104
|Melbourne United
|84
|Final
|Charlotte
|104
|Boston
|97
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Final
|Columbus
|7
|Pittsburgh
|6
|Final
|Buffalo
|5
|N-Y Islanders
|4
|Final OT
|Carolina
|5
|Washington
|4
|Final
|Toronto
|6
|Detroit
|2
|Final
|St. Louis
|3
|Dallas
|1
|Final OT
|Colorado
|4
|Minnesota
|3
|Final
|Vegas
|2
|L.A. Kings
|0
|TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:10 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Boston
|1:05 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Baltimore
|4:05 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Minnesota
|7:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Kansas City
|7:15 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Baltimore
|7:35 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Seattle
|9:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Chi Cubs
|1:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:10 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
|Portland
|at
|Toronto
|7:00 p.m.
|Beijing Ducks
|at
|Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Golden State
|8:30 p.m.
|Perth Wildcats
|at
|Utah
|9:00 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Calgary
|at
|Edmonton
|3:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Boston
|5:00 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Detroit
|7:00 p.m.
|Montreal
|at
|Ottawa
|7:00 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Florida
|7:00 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Vancouver
|10:00 p.m.
|Anaheim
|at
|L.A. Kings
|10:30 p.m.
|———
|TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at
|(1) Alabama
|12:00 p.m.
|Tennessee
|at
|(2) Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
|Syracuse
|at
|(3) Clemson
|12:00 p.m.
|(4) Ohio St.
|at
|(9) Penn St.
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi
|at
|(5) LSU
|9:15 p.m.
|Baylor
|at
|(6) Oklahoma
|3:30 p.m.
|(7) Stanford
|at
|(8) Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss
|at
|(10) Auburn
|4:00 p.m.
|(20) BYU
|at
|(11) Washington
|8:30 p.m.
|(12) West Virginia
|at
|(25) Texas Tech
|12:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|(13) UCF
|3:30 p.m.
|(14) Michigan
|at
|Northwestern
|4:30 p.m.
|South Carolina
|at
|(17) Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
|(18) Texas
|at
|Kansas St.
|3:30 p.m.
|(19) Oregon
|at
|(24) California
|10:30 p.m.
|Cent. Michigan
|at
|(21) Michigan St.
|12:00 p.m.
|Virginia Tech
|at
|(22) Duke
|7:00 p.m.
|Florida
|at
|(23) Mississippi St.
|6:00 p.m.
|———
|MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|Chicago
|3:30 p.m.
