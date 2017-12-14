Big contributions now have Needy Family Fund over $37,000

SUNBURY – Thanks to recent generous contributions, the Needy Family Fund total continues to grow. The total is now over $37,000. Recent donations of $250 from Ronald and Kristen Wenning of Lewisburg, and Henry and Barbara DePerro of Selinsgrove, along with $30 from Christ Weslyan Church of Milton, today’s total is $37,415.

We are ahead of last year’s total at this time. At this point last year, the Needy Family Fund was right around $32,000. Today it is more than $37,000.

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton will soon distribute toys, food, clothing and gifts to eligible families. The Degenstein Foundation will contribute $25,000 if—and only if—the fund reaches $75,000. You are asked to please consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be directed to BB&T, and you can donate online.