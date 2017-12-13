Big contributions now has Needy Family Fund over $35,000

SUNBURY – Thanks to continued generous contributions, the Needy Family Fund total continues to grow. The total is now over $35,000. Recent donations include $1,000 from Michael and Sally of Lewisburg. There were also $500 contributions from Tom and Bev Zorn, Statewide Tax Recovery of Sunbury, and from Central Credit Audit of Sunbury.

Other contributors include Lois Miller of Shamokin Dam ($50), In honor of Snyder County Senior Center Staff ($50), Jacqueline Piermattei ($100), Geisinger Danville Vascular Lab Staff ($230), In honor of Sandy Wendt ($175), Troester Dairy ($100), Tim and Janey Marsh of Mifflinburg ($150), Roy and Loretta Hoffman of Richfield ($100), Sunbury Area Democratic Committee ($300), Rodger and Jean Babnew of Sunbury ($150), Ralph Owens Jr. of Turbotville ($50), In memory of Charles and Louise McCollum of Elysburg ($50), Rosemary Baskin of Selinsgrove ($25), Donald and Ruth Ann Walters of Beavertown ($50), R. M Judith Hontz of New Columbia ($100), In memory of bob Dorman of Northumberland ($50), John Kreighbaum of Middleburg ($100), David Audrey Deckard of Selinsgrove ($100), Betty Audrey Deckard of Selinsgrove ($100), Betty Savidge of Selinsgrove ($35), Norma Schutter of Selinsgrove ($250), Dorlores Yost of Turbotville ($50), and Karl Voss and Chanin Wendling of Selinsgrove ($100).

The grand total now stands at $35,645.00.

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton will soon distribute toys, food, clothing and gifts to eligible families. The Degenstein Foundation will contribute $25,000 if the fund reaches $75,000. You are asked to please consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be directed to BB&T, and you can donate online. (Matt Catrillo)

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.