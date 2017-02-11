SELINSGROVE – The Big Boys Big Toys Expo is underway at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The show continues during regular mall hours. The event opened Friday and features a number of businesses from across The Valley along with a chance to win some big prizes.

Frank Taylor of Salem RV talked about a pop-up camper they have on display, “Opened up, it’s 22.8 feet long. It has a 12-inch clearance under the axle and an outside grill. It has a bathroom in it. There are two beds. The table folds down for sleeping and it does have a fold-out couch.”

Taylor says it’s great for a family trip, “It has two 20 pound propane tanks on it. It has a storage compartment on the front where you can hold your bicycles, or luggage or coolers, or whatever you would like to haul in it. You could sleep eight in it if you wish to if some of them are smaller.”

Austin Miller of Bill Marks Auto Sales talked about the trucks they are displaying at the show including a Ford F-150, “It has about a $7,000 accessory kit and lift kit. Yes, it’s ready for the off road and on top of that, we have another, probably, 35 F-150’s at the dealership yet, not lifted, but in general.”

The Big Boys Big Toys Expo continues Saturday and Sunday. Find out about some prizes up for grabs and other vendors on our website at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)