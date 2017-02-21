Bids due today for former Northumberland County Prison

SUNBURY — Bids are due by noon today for those interested in purchasing the former Northumberland County Prison building. The building was heavily damaged by fire in January of 2015 and is for sale by the county.

Commissioner Rick Shoch said the public bid sale gives those interested in developing the property a fair chance to do so, but if no bids are received, they will need to explore their options on what to do with the building.

A group called Save the Northumberland County Prison wanted to obtain the building for historical purposes and prevent it from being torn down. It’s not clear if they plan to submit a bid by today’s deadline, since so far they have not submitted a bid proposal.

The county plans to renovate the former Northwestern Academy property in Coal Township to convert it into the new Northumberland County Prison.