Bicyclist injured in crash with vehicle in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM– An accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist was being investigated in Shamokin Dam, Tuesday. Shamokin Dam Police say 21-year-old Dominic Haines of Shamokin Dam was riding his bike along Maple Street and moved into the path of a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Michael Bogush Jr. of Winfield. Bogush was attempting to pass Haines on the left and Haines rode into the side of the vehicle.

Haines was treated and released at Sunbury Hospital for minor injuries. Bogush was not injured and sustained minor damage to his vehicle. The investigation determined that Haines was at fault for the crash.