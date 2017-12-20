Bette Gray, local author and founder of a Columbia County free medical clinic, on her new book, ‘Death is Not An Option: A View From A Free Medical Clinic.’ She’ll talk about the start up of the clinic, and the tragic, human, stories of patients who could not be helped—because they couldn’t afford hospital care. She blows the myth that Americans receive care even if they can’t pay for it.(Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
December 20, 2017 |
