Beth Kremer wins Mayoral Nomination

SUNBURY – Sunbury city council member Beth Kremer won the Sunbury Mayoral nomination over Jesse Woodring Tuesday during the Primary Spring Election. Her nomination sets up a showdown in the fall with uncontested Democratic nominee Kurt Karlovich. Kremer was on WKOK’s “On The Mark” this week talking about why she wants to be the Mayor, “I love Sunbury, and I’m dedicated to making it a better place. I will work very hard for everyone to see that that happens.”

With so many projects, community activities, and organizations going into the Sunbury revitalization, Beth Kremer feels she can bring an attitude of collaboration and positivity to the city council, “I like to see everyone on council work hard, for the same goals, which is making Sunbury a better place. I would like to see people that come to the council meetings have a little bit more positive reactions to some things.”

Beth Kremer is the former Sunbury City Treasurer, current Sunbury City Council member and chair of the Republican Party in Northumberland County. You can hear all of Beth’s comments on her plans for Sunbury at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)