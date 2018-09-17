Best files suit against Northumberland Co. majority commissioners

SUNBURY – Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley Best has filed a lawsuit against the county’s majority commissioners for violating the state’s open records laws. Best’s attorney Timothy Bowers tells us she authorized him to file an objection to a proposed declaration of Northumberland County Drive, on the new prison campus, as a public road. Bowers says Best is deeply concerned the process was secretive and illegal. She also objects to action which could enable taxation simply to provide a benefit to a private company.

Bowers says Best also instructed him to file a complaint and request for preliminary injunction against Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano for allegedly violating the Sunshine Act. Bowers says the suit is a dire move but underscores the culture of secrecy around Commissioners Shoch and Schiccatano that has grown so severe, that she’s not notified when the County insitutes proceedings in court.

Bowers says the lawsuit is not about damages and Best has not requested money. He says its an effort to reform a broken system that cannot be fixed from within.