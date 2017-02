BERWICK — A Berwick man was seriously hurt in an accident in Columbia County on Tuesday. State police say 63-year-old Randolph Laubach was traveling east on Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township Tuesday night when he lost control of his SUV.

The vehicle flipped onto its side landing on the road. Laubach was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. (Ali Stevens)