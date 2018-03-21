Ben Shapiro addresses sold out crowd on SU campus

SUNBURY— There were words about possible protests prior to an event last night at Susquehanna University campus, but no opposition demonstrators were present. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro spoke to a crowd at the Degenstein Center Theater Tuesday night. His appearance was part of his campus lecture presented by Young America’s Foundation.

In an interview prior to the event, Shapiro said he felt the need for conservative students to be represented on university campuses, “One is to disseminate the conservative messages I believe. The seconds to break the grip on the university system by people in power that tend to be on the left. Most administrators are on the left most professors are on the left and providing an alternative for students is valuable. Also now it has become in part about stopping a motivated radical left.”

After his speech that included a wide variety of topics from white privilege and transgenderism to gun control and the wage gap, there was a brief question and answer session.

The SU College Democrats were selling baked goods outside of the event in protest of Shapiro with the proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood. In the weeks leading up to the event, a group called “Susquehanna Rising” spoke of possible protests but they were not visibly present.

Shapiro said he is surprised when anybody wants to shut down free speech, “I am always surprised to feel the necessity to shut down debate or even call for debate to be shut down. If you disagree with me that strongly come in here, talk to me about it, tell me what you think I have said or done wrong. Maybe you are right, maybe I have done something wrong and should apologize for it. I’m happy talk about that too.”

The event was organized on campus the SU College Republicans and coincides with the SU College Democrats appearance of former Governor Ed Rendell next month.