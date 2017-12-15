Begin the New Year with CJ’s Resolution Challenge

MIFFLINBURG – Start off the New Year by challenging yourself. CJ’s Resolution Challenge is back for a fifth year. The annual race is Saturday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at R.B. Winter State Park in Mifflinburg. The race benefits two non-profits who help individuals with autism.

Janell Weaver, founder of CJ’s Resolution Challenge, is very close to the organization, “I wanted to give back to ADMI at the time they helped us. They diagnosed my son Colin and they really put us on the path to services and helping my son. I was a runner, I still am a runner, and I thought that would be the best way.”

The race includes two types of runs. The first is the ‘RC Revolution,’ a walk or run around a 1.6 mile-trail. The second is called ‘Last Man Standing,’ “Those people have 20 minutes to do the first 1.6-mile loop. And then they have to stop and wait. The next group has 19 minutes. As they’re racking up more miles, they have to do so faster and faster and people get eliminated. Toward the end of the event, it’s really cool because all the eliminated runners stick around at the finish line. It’s very exciting.”

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and cost is $45, or register online at www.resolutionchallenge.org.

Hear more from Weaver at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)