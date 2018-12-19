Bed Bath and Beyond in Monroe Marketplace Closing

HUMMELS WHARF – Bed Bath and Beyond, which has been in Monroe Marketplace for 10 years, will be closing its doors. The Daily Item reports the lease to the building is ending and the store is expected to close in early 2019, according to a company spokeswoman.

An exact date for the closure is unknown. It’s also unknown how many employees will be affected. The New Jersey-based home furnishings company has closed more than two dozen locations in recent years due to its failure to negotiate more favorable leases.