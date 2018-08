BEAVERTOWN – In the Borough of Beavertown, a water main break has been repaired, but a boil water advisory is still in effect. The mayor of that Snyder County town announced overnight, water for drinking should be brought to a rolling boil before it is used for human consumption.

Mayor Lee Hollenbach tells us the major water leak is under repair and all residents now have full water pressure. We’ll let you known when Beavertown’s water advisory is lifted.