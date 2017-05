SELINSGROVE—There was a fatal one car accident Tuesday in Adams Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove State Police tell us 78-year-old Herbert Oberlin of Beavertown was traveling on Gameland Road when his vehicle went partially off the road and struck a tree with the passenger side, and then struck another tree with the front of the car before coming to rest into the trees. The accident happened just before 8pm Tuesday. Oberlin was pronounced dead at the scene.