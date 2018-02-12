Beavertown man dies after Route 522 crash

SNYDER COUNTY – A Beavertown man has died after a crash on Route 522 in Snyder County late Sunday night. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. along Route 522 in West Beaver Township. Troopers say 85-year-old Thomas Shartzer was traveling north on Route 522 when he passed another vehicle traveling in the same direction. After passing the vehicle, Shartzer lost control and went off the right side of the roadway and hit a pole. Shartzer was found dead by first responders upon arrival.

Shartzer was not wearing a seat belt. An investigation remains open pending the receipt of the Snyder County coroner’s report.