Snyder County man accused of felony counts of strangulation

BEAVERTOWN – Police have arrested a man in Beavertown and charged him with felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault. Charged is 35-year-old Shawn Auman of Beavertown, they say on Wednesday this week, he choked a woman, pushed her through a window, and threw a gun across a room in which a child was present.

Middleburg police filed the charges with magistrate Lori Hackenberg and Auman is jailed, $75,000 bail, they say he’s charged with strangulation, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment of a child and other offenses. The woman was injured in the incident, according to police.