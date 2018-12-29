Bear attack victim’s condition improves following surgeries

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Muncy area woman who survived a bear mauling by punching the animal as it dragged her has been upgraded to fair condition after several surgeries. 50-year-old Melinda Lebarron has been moved from intensive care to a medical-surgical unit according to Geisinger.

Her son has said the attack on Dec. 12 resulted in broken bones , cuts and bruises and that she suffered multiple bites. Lebarron told relatives her Chihuahua-mix named Bear distracted the bear.

Bear the dog was also bitten during the attack. State wildlife officials have said they believe the bear was a sow with cubs and the incident occurred after the dog ran toward the bears.