Home
Bear attack victim’s condition improves following surgeries

Bear attack victim’s condition improves following surgeries

WKOK Staff | December 29, 2018 |

 

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Muncy area woman who survived a bear mauling by punching the animal as it dragged her has been upgraded to fair condition after several surgeries.  50-year-old Melinda Lebarron has been moved from intensive care to a medical-surgical unit according to Geisinger.

 

Her son has said the attack on Dec. 12 resulted in broken bones , cuts and bruises and that she suffered multiple bites.  Lebarron told relatives her Chihuahua-mix named Bear distracted the bear.

Bear the dog was also bitten during the attack.  State wildlife officials have said they believe the bear was a sow with cubs and the incident occurred after the dog ran toward the bears.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff