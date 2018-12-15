Bear attack update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/15/18

MUNCY (AP) – A woman survived a mauling by a bear by repeatedly punching the animal and crawling into a bush as her Chihuahua-mix distracted the attacker. Melinda LeBarron of Muncy has broken bones, cuts and bruises and multiple bites after the attack outside her home Wednesday evening. She remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.

Her dog — fittingly named Bear — was also bitten several times and has a broken sternum and separated ribs.”I’ll just put it this way — she’s very, very lucky to be alive,” said her son, Trent LeBarron, who described her as a tough person. “She was punching the bear and everything. Her right hand’s all swollen up from punching the bear.”

The attack began when she went outside with her dog around 6 p.m. When Bear the dog barked, Melinda LeBarron, a 51-year-old food prepper at a steakhouse restaurant, looked around to see what had startled the canine. “The next thing she knew, she was on the ground getting slammed around,” said her son.

The black bear dragged Melinda about 80 yards (70 meters) through her yard, across a road, and into a thicket, while the dog tried to intervene, biting the black bear several times. Some of her clothes were ripped off in the process. The attack left a trail of blood that relatives later followed.

Eventually Melinda LeBarron went limp, and the bear took an interest in the dog, giving her a chance to climb into a small bush. She then threw a stick to distract the bear and finally made her way home to call a relative for help. Bear the dog somehow got back into the home and was found whimpering beneath a bed.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company owns a golf club in a Keystone Opportunity Zone offering tax breaks, but experts say it is unlikely it could take advantage of them. The Trump National Golf Club outside Philadelphia is in one of the nation’s nearly 9,000 high-poverty areas offering the breaks to spur investment, create jobs and lift incomes.

Federal law bans “sin businesses” from benefiting, and cites golf courses and country clubs in a list of examples. A Mississippi company that has partnered with the Trump Organization in a hotel venture could benefit, though. It plans to open at least one Trump-licensed hotel in a zone in the state, and is considering other sites in zones for another Trump hotel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

1NEW YORK (AP) — CBS on Friday pledged to give $20 million to 18 organizations dedicated to eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace as the network tries to recover from a scandal that led to the ouster of its top executive, Les Moonves. The announcement comes as the network’s crisis deepens, with details emerging from an ongoing investigation into Moonves’ conduct and news surfacing of other instances of sexual misconduct at CBS.

In the latest revelation, CBS acknowledged that it reached a $9.5 million confidential settlement last year with actress Eliza Dushku, who said she was written off the show “Bull” in March 2017 after complaining about on-set sexual comments from its star, Michael Weatherly. Some women’s rights activists called on CBS to fire Weatherly. The funds for the grants to the 18 organizations are being deducted from severance owed to Moonves under his contract, and the company had previously said the former CEO would have a say in which groups would receive the money.

1LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Apple’s streaming service. Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new “Peanuts” content. The global children’s content and brands company will develop and produce original programs for Apple including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.

“Peanuts” was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950. DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy. Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Benton 31, Montgomery 28

Danville 62, Mifflinburg 40

Meadowbrook Christian 43, Sunbury Christian 20

Montoursville 53, Central Columbia 50

Mount Carmel 72, Bloomsburg 48

Muncy 78, Columbia-Montour 62

Shamokin 76, Central Mountain 63

Southern Columbia 76, South Williamsport 58

Sullivan County 60, Neumann-Goretti 52, OT

Tyrone 56, Penns Valley 35

Warrior Run 64, Hughesville 57, OT

Weatherly 77, Northumberland Christian 67

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Greenwood 50, Upper Dauphin 49

Line Mountain 47, Millersburg 23

Meadowbrook Christian 38, Sunbury Christian 17

Penns Valley 48, Tyrone 42

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz’s back injury will likely give Nick Foles another opportunity. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says the quarterback does not require surgery for a stress fracture and the injury could take up to three months to heal. Wentz is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles for Philadelphia’s game against the Rams. Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore knee ligaments during a comeback win on the road against the Rams. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thaddeus Young had 26 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and the Indiana Pacers overcame Joel Embiid’s 40-point night to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Embiid also had 21 rebounds, becoming the first Sixers player with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Charles Barkley on Dec. 7, 1990. Embiid is the first player in the NBA this season with a 40-point, 20-rebound game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel redirected Kris Letang’s shot midway through the third period to fend off a Boston rally, and Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made it stand up as the Penguins beat the Bruins 5-3. Boston’s Chris Wagner and David Krejci scored in a 54-second span of the third to erase a two-goal deficit but Guentzel responded by deflecting Letang’s shot from the point by Jaroslav Halak to put Pittsburgh ahead to stay. DeSmith did the rest, finishing with a career-high 48 saves.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl added three assists and the resurgent Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1. Alex Chiasson and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of six and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping running back James Conner’s sprained left ankle will be ready in time to play against New England. The AFC North leaders listed Conner as questionable to face the Patriots in a pivotal game for the Steelers (7-5-1). They’ve dropped three straight and lead Baltimore by just a half-game for the top spot in the division. Conner sat out last week’s loss to Oakland after injuring the ankle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 129 Atlanta 108

Final OT N-Y Knicks 126 Charlotte 124

Final Milwaukee 114 Cleveland 102

Final Brooklyn 125 Washington 118

Final Indiana 113 Philadelphia 101

Final Miami 100 Memphis 97

Final Golden State 130 Sacramento 125

Final Denver 109 Oklahoma City 98

Final Portland 128 Toronto 122

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT New Jersey 5 Vegas 4

Final Pittsburgh 5 Boston 3

Final OT Arizona 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Ottawa 4 Detroit 2

Final SO Washington 6 Carolina 5

Final OT St. Louis 4 Colorado 3

Final OT Winnipeg 4 Chicago 3

Final Edmonton 4 Philadelphia 1

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – THESE GAMES WILL BE ON 1070AM WKOK

Houston at N-Y Jets 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver 8:20 p.m.

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah at Orlando 5:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Houston at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary at Minnesota 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Florida 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston at N-Y Jets 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(17) Villanova at (1) Kansas 12:00 p.m.

(3) Tennessee at Memphis 12:00 p.m.

(4) Gonzaga at (12) North Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Michigan at (5) Michigan 2:00 p.m. Dakota St. at (7) Nevada 9:00 p.m.

(8) Auburn at UAB 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at (11) Texas Tech 7:00 p.m.

(13) Virginia Tech at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Illinois at (14) Buffalo 2:00 p.m.

Bucknell at (15) Ohio St. 12:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at (18) Mississippi St. 8:30 p.m.

Utah at (19) Kentucky 5:00 p.m.

(20) Arizona St. at Georgia 6:00 p.m.

Iowa at (22) Iowa 7:00 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at (23) Furman 4:00 p.m.

Butler at (25) Indiana 3:45 p.m.

Georgia St. at (26) Kansas St. 8:00 p.m.

Old Dominion at (27) Syracuse 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.