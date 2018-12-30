Barry Williams of ‘The Brady Bunch’ to appear at  PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – One of ‘The Brady’s’ is coming to this year’s PA Farm Show. According to media reports, the 103rd PA Farm Show will feature Barry Williams of ‘The Brady Bunch.’ He will make an appearance at the Farm Show Complex January 11. Williams will be part of a meet-and-greet at the MeTV booth in the Expo Hall from noon to 8 p.m.

Williams is known for playing Greg Brady on the hit TV sitcom. Williams is also known for other various appearances, such as ‘The Mod Squad’ and ‘Mission: Impossible.’ The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 5-12. More info at www.farmshow.pa.gov.