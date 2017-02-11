Barricaded man taken into custody by Sunbury police

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man who barricaded himself inside a home with a gun has been taken into custody. Sunbury police were called to Memorial Acres on Friday for a report of a suicidal man armed with a long gun and rounds of ammo.

Northumberland, Point Township and Shamokin Dam police were called in to assist along with state police. A perimeter was established and contact was made with the man, who was heard moving items around inside the home to barricade himself. The man eventually unlocked the front door and was taken into custody without incident.

A .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was recovered. The man was taken to Sunbury Community Hospital for Treatment. He has not been identified. (Ali Stevens)