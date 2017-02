MCCLURE — A barn was destroyed by fire Sunday night in West Beaver Township, Snyder County. The fire started around 11 p.m. at 1400 Decatur Road. Crews from Bannerville, McClure, Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Middleburg, Kreamer and Mifflin County were called to the fire. They remained on the scene until 3 a.m. this morning. There were no injuries reported. It is not yet known who owns the barn. (Ali Stevens)