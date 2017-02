DANVILLE – A barn was leveled by flames in Montour County Sunday. Volunteers from Washingtonville, Mahoning Township, Danville, Riverside, Liberty Township, Millville and Milton responded to the fire along Center Road in Liberty Township.

A fire marshal is expected to help find the cause of the fire Monday. The 1pm fire did not result in any injuries. A large barn used to house chickens was leveled by the fire Sunday afternoon.