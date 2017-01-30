Barn destroyed by fire in Union County

MIFFLINBURG — A barn was destroyed by fire Sunday morning in Limestone Township, Union County. Mifflinburg Fire Chief Steve Walter tells us when crews arrived around 4 a.m., the barn was fully involved in flames and the roof was starting to collapse.

The barn is owned by the Hanselman family and is located on White Springs Road. One volunteer firefighter was treated for an injury to his eye. A state police fire marshal met with an assistant chief today, but it’s not yet known what caused the fire. Equipment inside the barn was also destroyed.

Firefighters from Mifflinburg were assisted by crews from Lewisburg, New Berlin, West End, Penns Creek, Kreamer, Freemont, Milton and Middleburg. Sunbury and Point Township also assisted in a standby capacity. (Ali Stevens)