Barn destroyed by fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland Co.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A barn was destroyed by fire in upper Northumberland County late Wednesday night. Union County Communications says the fire was first reported by the owner just after 9:30 p.m. along Page Road in the Limestoneville area.

County communications says flames the fire was out of control when fire fighters arrived, the barn was ruled a total loss and there were no reported injuries to people or animals reported. Firefighters were on scene until about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Turbot Township, Milton, Warrior Run, White Deer Township, Pottsgrove, William Cameron, and Montgomery fire departments responded.