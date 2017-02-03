Barletta talks sanctuary cities and immigration

SUNBURY — Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton) is introducing legislation focusing on sanctuary cities. He was pleased with President Donald Trump’s actions against sanctuary cities and talked about his work on WKOK’s On The Mark program Friday.

Barletta said, “When I first came to congress, the very first bill that I introduced was to hold all federal dollars, not one federal cent, to any city that declares itself a sanctuary city, where that city, that mayor and law enforcement, refuses to work with the federal government in helping them identify people who are in the country illegally. That is against the law.”

Barletta says he is reintroducing his legislation, “You can’t go half-way and just dip your toe in it. I guarantee you, there won’t be one mayor in this country that will become a magnet city if you hold all federal dollars from them. So this will be the third time I’m introducing the bill and hopefully the third time will be the charm.”

Barletta also applauded Trump for his immigration order, “We have no way of screening people coming from Syria. There is no database. There is nothing we can look at. ISIS has said they are going to use the refugee programs to come into the United States. This is the first step, what President Trump is doing, towards reestablishing control over America’s borders, until we can have a proper screening process.”

You can hear more from Barletta on sanctuary cities, immigration and infrastructure from WKOK’s On The Mark program online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)