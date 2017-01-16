Barletta responds to Sunday’s save Obamacare rally

SUNBURY – US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton) is responding to the dozens of people who rallied in front of his Sunbury office Sunday. The protestors want to save Obamacare.

Congressman Barletta says he understands their concerns, but sees Obamacare as the bigger problem, “Millions and millions and millions of people who were told that if you like your health care plan, you can keep it, that their premiums were going to go down $2,500, none of that was true. In fact, many people now can’t afford the health care that they have. They can’t afford their deductibles. They can’t afford to go to the doctor because of the out of pocket expense.”

Barletta says Congress is in favor of some parts of Obamacare, “We’re going to make sure nobody falls through the cracks and take into consideration those that Obamacare helped. We agree that people with pre-existing conditions should not be denied and we’re going to make sure that they are taken care of. Some of the good things that everyone agrees on in Obamacare, we’re going to hang onto but we’re also going to have a health care system where you are in charge of your own health care, not the government.”

Barletta says he will not stand behind the repeal of Obamacare until the GOP replacement plan is created, “We’re going to hang onto to those parts that were good. Not everything in Obamacare was bad and so there are parts that we can agree on. As I said from the beginning, what we did was just the first step. I am not going to support a repeal of Obamacare until there is a replacement.”

Congressman Barletta told us he also favors the idea that individuals up until the age of 26 may be on their parents’ health care plan. He hopes Congress can reach agreement together, in order to create a plan that affordable and accessible to all.