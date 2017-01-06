Barletta introduces bill to eliminate sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton) has introduced a bill that would stop all federal funds from going to states or municipalities that refuse to cooperate with immigration officials. The Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Act is a bill that has been introduced three times by Barletta. It didn’t pass in 2011 or 2015.

Barletta said, “Too many mayors and local governments think they are above federal law and place their own ideology ahead of the safety of their residents.” He says this bill will stop that practice by preventing federal funding from going to cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. (Ali Stevens)