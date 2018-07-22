Barletta defending President Trump: AP PA Sunday headlines, sports, and scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As President Donald Trump found himself under pressure from his own party this past week, Republican U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta (11th, Hazelton) reached for his shield. Barletta, who is running for US Senate with the expectation of substantial support from Trump, hails from a northeastern congressional district that strongly backed Trump in 2016. He was one of Trump’s earliest backers in Congress in the presidential primary, co-chaired Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania and served on Trump’s transition team.

While some prominent Republicans in Congress this week pushed back on Trump or criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Barletta. Barletta attacked Democrats — who had criticized Trump’s suggestion at the Helsinki summit that he believes Putin’s denial of interfering in the 2016 elections — and, echoing the White House, Barletta stressed the potential for U.S.-Russia cooperation in world affairs.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former state university administrator has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s higher education agency, claiming it fired him for sexual misconduct with students based on unfounded “rumors and innuendo.” Isaac Sanders, who is black, claims he suffered a “public lynching” when East Stroudsburg University fired him a decade ago following an investigation conducted by an outside law firm.

Sanders is seeking $50 million from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the agency that oversees East Stroudsburg and 13 other state universities. He also wants his vice president’s job back. Six students filed a federal lawsuit against Sanders, claiming he sexually harassed and assaulted them. A jury sided with Sanders, and the students lost their appeals. A State System spokesman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Videos circulating on social media show Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Scott Wagner telling a teenager that she’s young and naive after asking about climate change. Eighteen-year-old Rose Strauss is a member of a youth climate advocacy organization. On Wednesday, she attended Wagner’s town hall in Glenside, just outside Philadelphia.

She tells Wagner he has said climate change is the result of people’s body heat, and asks if that opinion has anything to do with money he’s taken from the fossil fuel industry. Wagner tells Strauss “you’re 18 years old; you’re a little young and naive” as many in crowd break into laughter and applause. He says he appreciates her being there but asks “are we here to elect a governor or a scientist?” Wagner is challenging the re-election bid by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of Tennesseans with Confederate battle flag license plates has reached its highest point in a decade. The Tennessean cites data from the Tennessee Department of Revenue showing 3,273 of the plates benefiting the Sons of Confederate Veterans were active at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. That’s the highest number on record since the plates were introduced in 2004, as data isn’t available until 2008.

The Tennessee division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans received around $57,700 in revenue from the plates this past year. Division commander James Patterson says it’s helped fund the ongoing legal fight over the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — A baby girl is guaranteed food for life — and a job — after her mother gave birth in a Chick-fil-A bathroom. Falon Griffin was having contractions when she and her husband stopped at the fast-food restaurant in San Antonio to drop off their daughters with a family friend. She had to use the bathroom, but the restaurant was closed.

The couple banged on the door. Store director Brenda Enriquez tells KSAT-TV she opened the door and Griffin was screaming. Enriquez grabbed some towels. Husband Robert Griffin says he managed to unwrap the umbilical cord from the baby’s neck and deliver Gracelyn Griffin. Mom and baby are doing fine. The company says Gracelyn will have free Chick-fil-A for life and a job when she turns 14.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In Comic-Con’s Hall H, the massive room that holds the highest profile presentations and hosts the biggest movie and television stars, there is still a strict division between the actors on stage and those in the audience. But Jamie Lee Curtis changed that Friday, walking off-stage during the presentation for the new “Halloween” to embrace an emotional fan.

Wiping tears away, the man used his moment at the Q&A microphone to tell a story about a home invasion he experienced. He said that her character saved his life and inspired him to use knitting needles in defense. He said he was a victor not a victim because of her, and that she was the reason he attended the convention.

A stunned audience watched as Curtis, without warning, left her seat on the big stage and walked down to share a quiet moment with the man.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Corey Dickerson hit two first-pitch home runs, rookie Nick Kingham overcame another Cincinnati rain delay to pitch six shutout innings and drive in two runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Reds 6-2 for their season-high eighth straight win. Dickerson homered on the first pitches he saw from Anthony DeSclafani in the third and fifth innings for his seventh career multihomer game, helping the Pirates to their longest winning streak since September 2015.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain, forcing the teams to play a day-night doubleheader Sunday. It’s the 40th postponement of the season, one more than 2017. Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will move up from 1:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

This Phillies game, and all of the games, are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, AccuWeather and CBS News) continue at WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 7 N-Y Mets 6 Final Miami 3 Tampa Bay 2 Final Oakland 4 San Francisco 3, 11 Innings ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Toronto 4 Baltimore 1 Final Detroit 5 Boston 0 Final Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2 Final Houston 7 L-A Angels 0 Final Cleveland 16 Texas 3 Final Chi White Sox 5 Seattle 0 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 7 St. Louis 2 Final Milwaukee 4 L-A Dodgers 2 Final Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 2 Final St. Louis 6 Chi Cubs 3 Final Colorado 6 Arizona 5 Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed San Diego at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m., postponed ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 95 N-Y Liberty 78 Final Minnesota 80 Phoenix 75 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Miami at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland 4:05 p.m. N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 8:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Boston at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Cleveland at Texas 3:05 p.m. Houston at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. Chi White Sox at Seattle 4:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego at Philadelphia 12:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at Washington 1:35 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Seattle at Atlanta 3:00 p.m. Connecticut at Dallas 4:00 p.m. L.A. Sparks at Chicago 6:00 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas 6:00 p.m.

