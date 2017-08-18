Barbara Miller remembrance ceremony to be held Sunday

SUNBURY — As the investigation continues into the homicide of Barbara Miller, a family friend key to re-opening the investigation has organized some time to honor her memory. A remembrance ceremony for Barbara Miller will be held at Cameron Park Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The Daily Item says the event was organized by Point Township resident Scott Schaeffer, a friend of Miller’s family.

Barbara Miller was last seen by friends at a wedding June 30, 1989. Police believe Barbara Miller was murdered and her remains may have been buried inside the Milton residence that was searched for a week in early June. The investigation was re-opened in March.