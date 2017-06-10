Sunbury Chief Miller: No smoking gun in Barbara Miller probe

MILTON — Sunbury police chief Tim Miller said there was no concrete evidence found, but lots of concrete was taken from a home in Milton. That home is now the center of the Barbara Miller disappearance and presumed homicide case. The search continued for a third day, seeking evidence the case which has languished in the Valley since 1989,

The Standard-Journal is reporting, the ground at the rear of home was excavated Friday and sections of a concrete wall were removed. They were sent to a lab for further study. Miller said, “At this point, we haven’t found any smoking guns…We’re taking it very cautiously, looking at every piece of dirt. Everybody who commits a crime makes a mistake,” he continued. “It’s our job to find that mistake.”

Cadaver dogs appeared to detect human remains Thursday. Milton Borough Manager Chuck Beck confirmed Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl was at the property Thursday to look at structural issues and how to take a wall out. Police have been touch with the F.B.I. to set up the necessary facilities to analyze the concrete and the wall.

Sunbury police, Milton police, Northumberland County coroner and district attorney were on the scene. (Credit: Milton/Lewisburg Standard-Journal)