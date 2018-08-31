Banning people who don’t believe in God from giving innovation halted: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/31/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has halted the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ policy banning people who don’t believe in God from giving the invocations made at the start of each day’s legislative floor session. U.S. Middle District Judge Christopher Conner on Wednesday sided with atheists, agnostics, freethinkers and humanists who challenged the policy that has limited the opening prayers to those who believe in God or a divine or higher power.

Conner said the restrictions on who may serve as guest chaplain violate the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on making laws that establish a religion. The judge said Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai, whose office manages the guest chaplains, has denied the people and groups who challenged the policy the ability to give an invocation “due solely to the nontheistic nature of their beliefs.” “In light of this nation’s vastly diverse religious tapestry, there is no justification to sanction government’s establishment of a category of favored religions — like monotheistic or theistic faiths — through legislative prayer,” Conner wrote .

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told a Philadelphia news site the federal government will take swift and aggressive legal action if Philadelphia and other cities open supervised injection sites for illegal drug users. Rosenstein made the comments in a Wednesday interview with WHYY . U.S. Department of Justice officials had previously declined to comment on the sites that Philadelphia and about a dozen other jurisdictions are considering in response to the opioid crisis, other than to say they would be illegal.

Philadelphia officials announced in January they want to open safe havens where people can inject drugs, an effort to combat skyrocketing opioid overdoses in the city. Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city. More than 1,200 people fatally overdosed in the city in 2017, one-third more than in 2016.

City leaders should expect legal action as soon as the city opens a facility, Rosenstein said. “I’m not aware of any valid basis for the argument that you can engage in criminal activity as long as you do it in the presence of someone with a medical license,” he said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Roman Catholic officials in Pennsylvania began lining up quickly and publicly with a key state legislative ally Thursday in backing the creation of a victims’ compensation fund as an alternative to allowing victims in decades-old child sexual abuse cases to sue the church in court. Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico said he would collaborate in the creation of a compensation fund that is administered by a neutral third party, while the Philadelphia Archdiocese and the Harrisburg and Allentown dioceses suggested they are open to the idea.

Allowing lawsuits to be heard in courts, however, would force bigger payouts by the church and force the church to disclose more about clergymen who preyed on children and a church hierarchy that helped cover it up, say victim advocates. A fight over the competing ideas could arrive in the state Legislature next month, on the heels of a state grand jury report released this month that said about 300 clergymen had sexually abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades in six dioceses.

The report prompted new calls for changing state law to allow adults abused as children to sue in court, even if they had been barred by a prior time limit in law. It is a change in state law that bishops have successfully fought in recent years, even as a handful of other states have opened such windows to let victims sue the church.

Catholic Church officials maintain that such a so-called “reviver” law is unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, although legal scholars disagree over the question. Current law gives victims of child sexual abuse until they turn 30 to file a lawsuit.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say current or former employees at an insectarium stole over $40,000 worth of rare insects and reptiles. Authorities say the suspects stole about 90 percent of the animals at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion on Aug. 22 and possibly other days. Police say staff uniforms were found stabbed into a wall with knives.

Police are searching the three suspects’ homes for the animals but no arrests have been made. They say some of the insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned. Insectarium chief executive Dr. John Cambridge believes the animals were stolen to be resold. The organization has started a fundraising campaign to help replace the missing insects. Insectarium officials say they hope to restock their collection in time for the Philadelphia Oddities Expo in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling pay raises due in January for most civilian federal employees, he informed Congress on Thursday, citing budget constraints. But the workers still could see a slightly smaller boost in their pay under a proposal lawmakers are considering. Trump said he was nixing a 2.1 percent across-the-board raise for most workers as well as separate locality pay increases averaging 25.7 percent.

“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump said. The president last year signed a package of tax cuts that is forecast to add about $1.5 trillion to federal deficits over 10 years. As workers across the country head into the Labor Day weekend, Trump cited the “significant” cost of the federal workforce, and called for their pay to be based on performance and designed to recruit, retain and reward “high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making a baseless charge that NBC News somehow doctored an interview in which he cites the Russia investigation as a factor behind firing FBI director James Comey. In a tweet Thursday, Trump claims that NBC anchor Lester Holt was “caught fudging” the May 2017 interview. No evidence has been put forward by Trump or the White House showing that. A look at the claim:

TRUMP: “What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst … When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!” — tweet Thursday. THE FACTS: There is no evidence of the NBC interview having been “fudged” or doctored in any way, and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests regarding what Trump was referring to. NBC declined to comment.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ request to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that he has called a hoax. The Infowars host is being sued for defamation in Texas by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack. State District Judge Scott Jenkins on Wednesday ruled the case can proceed.

Jenkins also refused to dismiss a similar lawsuit brought by a man who was falsely identified on the Infowars website as the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school in February. Jones has since admitted that the Sandy Hook killings occurred. His attorneys defended his speech in court as “rhetorical hyperbole,” but denied it was defamation.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The official arrival of the 51 hopefuls vying for the title of Miss America went off Thursday without direct mention of the recent public tensions between the reigning titleholder and the pageant’s leadership. Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson has feuded on Twitter with reigning Miss America Cara Mund after Mund said she’d been “silenced” by pageant officials seeking to control what she says publicly. Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper also have come under fire for their decision to discontinue the swimsuit competition. Many state pageant officials have called for Carlson and Hopper to resign.

Mund and Carlson sat several seats away from each other during Thursday’s introduction ceremony on the boardwalk but didn’t appear to have any interaction. During her comments, Mund said she was confident whoever wins this year’s competition “will be 100 percent ready and supported throughout her entire year.” Afterward, she deflected questions about her Aug. 17 letter criticizing the pageant’s leadership, choosing to focus on the current crop of candidates. Carlson and Hopper declined to answer questions after the ceremony.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study predicts that a warmer world likely means more and hungrier insects chomping on crops and less food on dinner plates. Insects now consume about 10 percent of the globe’s food, but the researchers say that will increase to 15 to 20 percent by the end of the century if climate change isn’t stopped.

The study looked at the damage bugs could do as temperatures rise. It found that many of them will increase in number at key times for crops. The hotter weather will also speed up their metabolism so they’ll eat more.

The study is in Thursday’s journal Science.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say current or former employees at an insectarium stole over $40,000 worth of rare insects and reptiles. Authorities say the suspects stole about 90 percent of the animals at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion on Aug. 22 and possibly other days. Police say staff uniforms were found stabbed into a wall with knives.

Police are searching the three suspects’ homes for the animals but no arrests have been made. They say some of the insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned. Insectarium chief executive Dr. John Cambridge believes the animals were stolen to be resold. The organization has started a fundraising campaign to help replace the missing insects. Insectarium officials say they hope to restock their collection in time for the Philadelphia Oddities Expo in November..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

It’s a busy sports night on WKOK. At 7 p.m., its Shikellamy Braves football as the Braves host Central Columbia. Coverage begins at 6:30 with Kevin Herr and the Coach Dick Hort. After our Shikellamy coverage, we join the Phillies already in progress, as the Phils host the Cubs.

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 Final Detroit 8 N-Y Yankees 7 Final Boston 9 Chi White Sox 4 Final L-A Angels 5 Houston 2 Final Seattle 7 Oakland 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 1, 11 Innings Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 0 Final Chi Cubs 5 Atlanta 4 Final San Diego 3 Colorado 2, 13 Innings Final Arizona 3 L-A Dodgers 1 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (21) UCF 56 UConn 17 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Miami 34 Atlanta 7 Final Philadelphia 10 N-Y Jets 9 Final New England 17 N-Y Giants 12 Final Cleveland 35 Detroit 17 Final Indianapolis 27 Cincinnati 26 Final Baltimore 30 Washington 20 Final Jacksonville 25 Tampa Bay 10 Final Pittsburgh 39 Carolina 24 Final New Orleans 28 L.A. Rams 0 Final Buffalo 28 Chicago 27 Final Minnesota 13 Tennessee 3 Final Houston 14 Dallas 6 Final Kansas City 33 Green Bay 21 Final Oakland 30 Seattle 19 Final L.A. Chargers 23 San Francisco 21 Final Denver 21 Arizona 10 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Toronto at Miami 7:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Texas 8:05 p.m. Boston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Houston 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 8:15 p.m. Seattle at Oakland 10:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee at Washington 7:05 p.m. Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta 7:35 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m. Arizona at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego 10:10 p.m. N-Y Mets at San Francisco 10:15 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Atlanta at Washington 8:00 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix 10:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL W. Kentucky at (4) Wisconsin 9:00 p.m. Utah St. at (11) Michigan St. 7:00 p.m. San Diego St. at (13) Stanford 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Miami 34 Atlanta 7 Final Philadelphia 10 N-Y Jets 9 Final New England 17 N-Y Giants 12 Final Cleveland 35 Detroit 17 Final Indianapolis 27 Cincinnati 26 Final Baltimore 30 Washington 20 Final Jacksonville 25 Tampa Bay 10 Final Pittsburgh 39 Carolina 24 Final New Orleans 28 L.A. Rams 0 Final Buffalo 28 Chicago 27 Final Minnesota 13 Tennessee 3 Final Houston 14 Dallas 6 Final Kansas City 33 Green Bay 21 Final Oakland 30 Seattle 19 Final L.A. Chargers 23 San Francisco 21 Final Denver 21 Arizona 10

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.