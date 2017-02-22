Bail bondsman facing additional criminal charges

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County man charged with bigamy and having two identities is facing additional criminal charges again. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matuelwicz says Christopher Hauptmann, who is also known as Christopher Buckley, illegally managed to secure a license to carry firearms.

Hauptmann lied on the application and used an alternative identification to secure the license, knowing his previous felony conviction would have prevented him from acquiring the permit. Charges filed in District Judge Ben Apfelbaum’s office include unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records.

Hauptmann was previously charged with one count of bigamy and other felony counts after it was discovered he married 18-year-old Kaylee Durovik and her mother 43-year-old Shannon Deitrich-Durovik. He is incarcerated at Montour County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail. (Alex Reichenbach)