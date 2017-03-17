Bail bondsman charged with bigamy arraigned on additional charges

SUNBURY – A Shamokin bail bondsman accused of having two wives was arraigned Thursday on additional charges against him. 43-year-old Christopher Hauptmann is charged with bigamy, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records or identification. He is also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Hauptmann was convicted of a felony drug charge in New Jersey.

Police say Hauptmann was married to 18-year-old Kaylee Durovick at the same time he was married to Durovick’s mother, Shannon Dietrich. Hauptmann provided false information to the Recorder’s Office by not disclosing his prior marriage when obtaining a marriage license for Durovick. He was also married to another woman in Pennsylvania under the name of Christopher Buckley.

After arraignment on Thursday, his bail was raised from $10,000 to $310,000. He remains jailed in the Columbia County Prison. (Ali Stevens)