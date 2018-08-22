Bad education lawsuit heading to trial: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/22/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit that claims Pennsylvania is failing to provide students with an adequate education will likely head to trial. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Commonwealth Court rejected Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati’s request for a dismissal Monday. The 2014 suit filed by the Education Law Center and Public Interest Center claims the state is violating its constitution and that low-wealth districts are hurt by the formula.

Scarnati had argued Pennsylvania’s school funding formula was satisfactory. The case was previously dismissed in 2015 on the grounds that courts shouldn’t be determining how much money equals a proper education. Education Law Center legal director Maura McInerney says the next step is “deciding what trial will look like.” A spokesman for Scarnati didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Scott Wagner’s campaign is clarifying that he’d veto any bill that restricts marriage rights for same-sex couples after the gubernatorial candidate suggested that he’d consider signing legislation ending recognition of same-sex marriage in Pennsylvania. Wagner’s campaign made the statement Tuesday, after he told a questioner at a Monday night question-and-answer session in Erie that he couldn’t immediately say how he’d handle such a bill.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports same-sex marriage and earlier this month created a commission to advance the rights of the LGBTQ community. Asked in the primary about same-sex marriage, Wagner’s campaign left the answer vague, saying only that he’d “enforce the law of the land.” However, Wagner’s campaign points out that he’s long supported legislation banning discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner said he will not release a tax return because his income is nobody else’s business and he suggested that labor unions will use it to try to organize workers at the non-union waste-hauling business he owns. Wagner made the comments in response to a questioner at a Monday night question-and-answer session in Erie in video captured by the Democratic Party.

Wagner has previously said that he would not release his tax return, despite most candidates for governor of Pennsylvania having released, when asked, part or all of their federal tax returns, going back at least two decades. But Wagner’s explanation Monday night may be the most expansive reason he’s given for keeping the information under wraps.

“If I make money or don’t make money that’s my business,” Wagner told the questioner. “And you know what? If I disclose those tax returns, union representatives get a hold of my tax returns, go around to my employees’ homes at night and say, ‘Hey Mrs. Jones, how much does your husband make?’ She goes, ‘Well he makes this.’ ‘Well this guy makes a lot more.'”

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Security camera footage from the night a pledge suffered fatal injuries inside a Penn State fraternity house is again key evidence as prosecutors seek to convince a judge they have enough evidence to send charges to county court for trial. State College Police Detective David Scicchitano remained on the stand Tuesday when the first day of a preliminary hearing ended in the case of former members of Beta Theta Pi.

The seven fraternity members are going through another hearing because a county judge reinstated criminal charges that a district judge had dismissed. The charges relate to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a bid acceptance ceremony. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding the conviction of a rapper for threatening police, saying lyrics that named two Pittsburgh officers were “highly personalized.” Supreme Court justices ruled Tuesday that lyrics in the song Jamal Knox recorded after being arrested on drug charges weren’t protected by free speech rights.

An officer found a YouTube video in 2012 of the 24-year-old Knox performing the song. That prompted charges of witness intimidation and terroristic threats. Knox argued the song was strictly artistic in nature and he didn’t intend to threaten police or have the video released publicly. But the court’s ruling says Knox selectively targeted the officers in response to their prior interactions. Knox’s lawyer offered no immediate comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new court ruling says lawyers for Pennsylvania grand jury witnesses are allowed to talk publicly about their clients’ testimony, putting limits on a wider secrecy requirement that had been imposed. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with lawyers for the Greensburg and Harrisburg dioceses of the Roman Catholic church.

The lawyers opposed a blanket secrecy oath required of them when dealing with the grand jury investigation into child sexual abuse by clergy. The court says that if their clients agree, lawyers for grand jury witnesses are permitted to speak with third parties about their testimony. The justices say lawyers can’t reveal other matters before a grand jury without getting permission from the supervising judge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield. Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts of Brooklyn, Iowa. Rivera is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. An initial court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Tibbetts’ July 18 disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal authorities. Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Rick Rahn says Rivera led investigators early Tuesday to a body believed to be Tibbetts. President Donald Trump noted the arrest and called for immigration law changes at a rally in West Virginia. And Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said residents “are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community.”

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook has identified and banned more accounts engaged in misleading political behavior ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November. The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” that included the sharing of political material.

Facebook has significantly stepped up policing of its platform since last year, when it acknowledged that Russian agents successfully ran political influence operations on Facebook aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Video of a young black girl leaving her New Orleans area Catholic school in tears after being told her hair extensions violated school policy is prompting thousands of social media comments — many expressing puzzlement or outrage. Some accuse Christ the King Middle School of racism, including social activist Shaun King on Twitter and rapper T.I. on Instagram.

Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy’s brother Steven posted Facebook video showing her leaving school with relatives. Her braids are pulled back and hang slightly below the neckline. A statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans school superintendent says the school told families of the policy over the summer. Fennidy’s post says there are practical reasons for the hair extensions. The family told WWL-TV they are considering a discrimination lawsuit.

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago girl awaiting a heart transplant has danced her way into a meeting with Drake. The Canadian rapper visited 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at the Lurie Children’s Hospital during his tour’s stop in Chicago. He shared photos on Instagram, saying they had talked about Justin Bieber and basketball.

Drake visited Sanchez after seeing the Downers Grove girl’s video version of his song, “In My Feelings,” which inspired a viral dance craze. In her video, Sanchez dances in a hospital hallway while tethered to her IV pump, and she says she loves Drake’s music and asks if he can come cheer her up for her birthday. She turned 11 on Saturday.

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Low-numbered Delaware license plates are in demand. Someone paid $410,000 for the plate bearing the number 20 when it went up for auction Sunday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

John Wakefield, of Delaware Tag Traders, tells the Delaware News Journal the price exceeded expectations. He says it surpassed $325,000 spent on a number 14 license plate three years ago. Wakefield says a number like 20 “generates quite a stir and a buzz.” Wakefield likens the license plate auction to baseball cards. He says “it’s a Delaware thing.”

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note. Police have released video of the man they say broke into Mount Olive AME Zion Church in Waterbury at about 1 a.m. Sunday and stole cameras, monitors and a microphone used to broadcast religious services.

Members of the congregation tell WVIT-TV he also left a note that said “Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me,” and drew a little sad face. Member Craig Smith says some members of the congregation heeded the note and prayed for the suspect at a later service. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

UNDATED (AP) – After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free. Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum’s Animals crackers in response to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA, which has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years, wrote a letter to Mondelez in the spring of 2016 calling for a redesign.

The redesign of the boxes, now on U.S. store shelves, retains the familiar red and yellow coloring and prominent “Barnum’s Animals” lettering. But instead of showing the animals in cages — implying that they’re traveling in boxcars for the circus — the new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland. The outline of acacia trees can be seen in the distance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Stevenson and Wilmer Difo hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run sixth inning and Washington rallied past the Phillies 10-4, hours after the Nationals traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams. Stevenson, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, tied the game with his first career homer, a two-run pinch-hit shot to center. Difo _ starting at second base after Murphy was dealt to the Chicago Cubs _ followed with a shot to right off Victor Arano. This game aired on, and all Phillies games are on, 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is eager to get to work. Roethlisberger is scheduled to make his lone preseason appearance when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Roethlisberger last played in a game in January, when he threw for a franchise playoff-record 469 yards in an upset loss to Jacksonville. The 36-year-old says he feels as good as he has in years thanks in part to a revised offseason program that helped him drop a few pounds. Locally, you can hear the Steelers play on 100.9 The Valley.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dansby Swanson had two homers and four RBIs, Kevin Gausman breezed through eight innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Swanson’s first homer gave the Braves a 2-0 lead in the fifth before he sent another two-run shot into nearly the same spot in the left field bleachers, extending the lead to 5-0 in the seventh.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t seem visibly upset about being criticized in Doug Pederson’s new book. He dismissed it with a subtle literary reference. The Philadelphia Eagles coach ripped Marrone’s decision to take a knee at the end of the first half of the AFC championship game. Pederson made it clear in his book that he didn’t agree with the call. Marrone responded by noting that he recently read Mark Manson’s best-selling book about rising above negativity. Locally, you can hear the Eagles play on Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Miami 1, 12 Innings

Final Detroit 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 5 L-A Angels 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1

Final Cleveland 6 Boston 3

Final Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 6 Texas 0

Final Houston 3 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 10 Philadelphia 4

Final Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 San Francisco 3

Final Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7

Final San Diego 4 Colorado 3

Final St. Louis 5 L-A Dodgers 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Phoenix 101 Dallas 83

Final L.A. Sparks 75 Minnesota 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Miami 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Toronto 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York at New York City 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.