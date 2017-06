SHAMOKIN—A debris fire spread to a house in Shamokin Friday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK there was a controlled debris fire on the property at 100 North Franklin Street in Shamokin that spread to the siding of the house.

Shamokin police put out the fire on arrival at the scene, Shamokin fire bureau conducted and investigation to confirm the fire did not spread to other parts of the property. No injuries were reported.