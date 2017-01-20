SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT is going back to the drawing board for one section of the CSVT. The department has to determine exactly where the so-called Routes 11 & 15 bypass will go in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township, Snyder County. They told public officials Thursday, and briefed the media Friday, that PennDOT’s planned route for the southern section of the CSVT — won’t work.

Trouble is, two old PPL fly ash basins aren’t settled and stable enough to support two sections of the new highway. That means the planned CSVT southern section alignment must change. This affects the section of the highway, in Shamokin Dam, and Monroe Township, between Fisher Road and Sunbury Road. PennDOT is seeking public input before they do any preliminary drawings.

Despite the change in plans, PennDOT District Engineer Sandy Tosca says they don’t anticipate cost overruns, but effects to the timeline are still unclear, “That public involvement process and once we lay out the alternatives and knowing what challenges we may come across, I would say after the first public meeting we’ll have a better sense of the timeline for it.”

A public meeting will be held February 15 in Selinsgrove to discuss the possible alignments for the highway.

Art Thomas, the township engineer for Monroe Township said this all means Fisher Road most likely won’t be closed, but property owners who thought they might not be impacted by the highway, could end up being in the highway’s path.

The department says the final alignment won’t be known until public input is gathered, and preliminary designs are drawn.