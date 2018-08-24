Back to School Festival in Selinsgrove this weekend

SELINSGROVE – One last bit of summer fun is set for Selinsgrove as students return to school around the Valley. The Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation is one of the sponsors of the fifth annual Back to School Festival Saturday at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field. The field is along Broad Street, across from Selinsgrove High School.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring music by the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band and the band, “Into the Spin.” Organizers say there will be music, games, a giant slide and a bounce house. Plus, there’ll be a dunk tank with local celebrities teachers. Food that will be available includes a chicken barbeque and ham and bean soup.